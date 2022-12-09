Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

This Chicagoan Wants To Build A Pickleball Empire. He’s Hosting A Tournament On The Bulls Court: It will be the first time pickleball will be played inside an NBA arena.

Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo: The bur oak tree, one of the city’s oldest, has reached the end of its natural life cycle at an estimated 250-300 years old, said Katrina Quint, the zoo’s director of horticulture.

Eli’s Cheesecake Company Gets $1 Million City Grant To Build Innovation And Education Center: The space will be inside the Dunning bakery’s expanded production facility, which is already under construction and set to be completed in spring.