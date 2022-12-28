Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on

Bob’s Pizza, Known For Its Old Style Crust And Pickle Pizza, Coming To Hyde Park’s Harper Court: The “Pilsen-style” pizza joint will open in January. It’ll offer Hyde Park-exclusive recipes like a bacon and ssam sauce pizza, a collaboration with chef Won Kim.

At NA Day, Sober Chicagoans Can Try Non-Alcoholic Drinks From More Than 20 Companies: Chicago AF, a community of sober adults, is hosting NA Day where you can sample a variety of non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits for $25.

Cook County Treasurer Or Cover Girl? Maria Pappas Shows Off Her Unique Style In 2023 Calendar: Maria Pappas started her calendar in 2021, showcasing 12 months of the elected official’s unique collection of jackets. Good luck getting your hands on one.