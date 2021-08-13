Extremely Local News: Pet rabbits are getting abandoned more and more

A rabbit, part of a large gang that numbers over one hundred, is seen near Pioneer Canal Park on April 22, 2018 in Boynton Beach, Florida. The bunnies are domesticated ones, many may have been Easter bunnies, that have been released by their owners into the park. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

City Says Tree-Saving Sewer Line Pilot Program Failed In Andersonville. Now, Area Is Losing 11 Mature Trees – Eleven trees are being cut down in Andersonville this week to repair sewer lines that cracked after being repaired in the pilot program.

Rabbits Are Being Abandoned As Chicagoans Give Up Pets Adopted During Lockdown, West Ridge Shelter Says – In the wake of the lockdown, there have been more cases of abandoned pet rabbits this year than any other year. Red Door Animal Shelter has been out rescuing some of these rabbits, especially around the northern beach areas.

$31 Million Sports And Youth Center Coming to Vacant West Side Lot – After a debate of whether to use the space for either a solar farm or an athletic field, it was decided that courts, gyms, and several outdoor fields would be built in the Austin neighborhood around the site of an old paint factory.