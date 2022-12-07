Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says: The developer and contractors that performed work without a permit were fined, a city spokesman said.

Chicago ‘Foodie Lovers’ Tour Cost $532 For Chain Restaurants And Free Spots, Leading To Twitter Mockery: A website selling the tour said the high price was caused by a technical “glitch” — but it’s still offering the tour.

UChicago Men’s Soccer Team Wins National Title, Led By Groundbreaking Coach Julianne Sitch: The Maroons defeated Williams College 2-0 in Saturday’s title game, capping an undefeated season under Sitch. She’s the first woman to coach a men’s soccer team to a college title.