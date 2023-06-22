Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Lincoln Park Alderman Proposes Stricter Anti-Idling Ordinance For Chicago Drivers: Ald. Timmy Knudsen’s proposed ordinance prohibits all internal combustion-powered vehicles from idling for more than three minutes.

After Driver Mows Down Pedestrians Outside Sox Game, Witness Says 35th Street Should Close During Games: Ald. Nicole Lee said she’ll meet with White Sox and city officials about traffic concerns after four fans were hospitalized in serious to critical condition, police said.

West Side Lawmaker Wants Riot Fest, Big Concerts In Parks To Pay 2% Fee To Communities Hosting Them: Park District officials said profits from private events benefit the entire parks system. Ford said his proposal would ensure some of those profits go directly to the parks hosting the festivals.

All Chicago Park District Pools Set To Open Friday: The district’s 27 indoor and 50 outdoor pools will reopen this weekend after efforts to recruit more lifeguards worked, Park District officials said.

