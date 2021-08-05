Extremely Local News: Overnight parking ban in Wicker Park is preventing late-night rowdiness

A general view of the downtown Chicago city skyline in autumn colors on Friday, Oct. 30, 2015, in Northbrook, Ill. Chicagoans got a brief taste of late autumn weather Thursday as leaden skies and strong west winds delivered a typical mid-November day. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Kelly Bauer, the Breaking News Editor for Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

This South Side Drill Team Wants To Return To The Bud Billiken Parade This Year, But They Need Your Help The Golden Knights Drill Team of Bronzeville wants to perform in the parade, but it was struggling financially. Chicago came through in a big way after our story and the team has now met its goal.

Overnight Parking Ban In Wicker Park Is Preventing Late-Night Rowdiness, Bar Owners Say A stretch of Milwaukee in Wicker Park was seeing all kinds of rowdy late-night behavior — including someone who brought a goat. Bar owners, police, and the area chamber teamed up and agreed to an overnight parking ban. It’s cut down on the rowdiness, and bar owners are happy.

‘Traumatized And Exhausted’ Bar And Restaurant Owners Impose Vaccine Requirements, Mask Mandates As Delta Variant Hits City Chicago businesses are taking COVID safety into their own hands by checking customers’ vaccine cards and imposing private mask mandates.