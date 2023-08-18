Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

West Side Churches Donate $46,000 In Scholarships During Basketball Game: The scholarships were handed out to 44 high school and college students who were born, raised or connected to the city’s West Side.

Street Fests Are Getting More Expensive To Produce, Organizers Say As They Compete For Donations: Street fest operators say they are struggling with rising costs — prompting one beloved event to shut down — while fans complain they feel forced to pay to enter the free events.

31 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: Air & Water Show, Ribfest, Sangria Festival And More: Chance the Rapper fans will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Acid Rap, and the Jollof Festival, froSkate pop-ups and a Pilsen walking tour are also on deck.

