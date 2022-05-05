Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott, to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Rainbow Cone Is ‘Finally Venturing North’ As Iconic South Side Company Teams Up With Buona Beef: A shared Rainbow Cone and Buona Beef location will open in Skokie May 11. It will be the second joint restaurant in the two-year-old merger.

Orange Garden Isn’t Closing — But It Is Up For Sale After Iconic Neon Sign Is Auctioned For $17K: The sign is off to the suburbs as the longtime owners look to pass the business to someone who will keep the restaurant open. “I don’t want them to flip it and make a McDonald’s,” the manager said.

