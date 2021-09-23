Extremely Local News: One Chicago man took a pickaxe to his neighborhood speed bump

A car passes over a large speed bump on Broadview Drive, in Montrose section of Glendale, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1998. Speed bumps may slow racing cars in neighborhoods packed with children and pets, but the proliferation of speed bumps is stalling firefighters and paramedics responding to emergency calls. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories.

Starting with a man sick of speed bumps chops them up with a pickaxe, then gets slapped with $500 city fine. Removing speed bumps legally can take up to a year. The city’s process is slow, but “I have never seen residents go to this length,” Ald. Raymond Lopez said.

Next, Uptown arcade is now mission control arcade bar in Rogers Park. New to this version of the arcade bar is a kitchen, which will be manned by The Bare Naked Pole food company.

Finally, Las Palmas brings its mix of Guatemalan and Mexican cuisine to Albany Park

The Guatemalan food at Las Palmas includes enchiladas that use corn tortillas made from scratch and covered in Guatemalan-style mole as well as a rustic, ranchero-style chicken soup.