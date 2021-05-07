Extremely Local News: One bar’s rebirth, 24-hour boil order issued for Beverly and Morgan Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

This West Humboldt Park Man Is Transforming His Block With A Network Of Gardens To Combat Food Insecurity, Crime

“We have tons of land here that’s being wasted,” neighbor Andrew Christen said. “Might as well try to do something with it.”

24-Hour Boil Order Issued For Beverly And Morgan Park After Pumping Station Breaks Down

A power problem at the Roseland Pumping Station left thousands of people without water early in the morning, officials said.

Huettenbar’s New Owner Says Bar’s Old German Charm Will Remain When It Opens As Lincoln Square Taproom In July

Huettenbar closed late last year. The new owner says he wants the watering hole to stay rooted in the neighborhood’s German American history, but it will offer a variety of Chicago-made brews.