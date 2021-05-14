Extremely Local News: Old Town’s Luft Balloons, Uptown Co-Op’s new Farmers Market, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Old Town’s Luft Balloons Is ‘Balloon Bombing’ Small Businesses To Help Them Attract More Customers While Reopening

Neighbors can nominate their favorite small businesses to be “balloon bombed” by Luft Balloons in Old Town.

Uptown Co-Op’s New Farmers Market Shares Parking Lot With Man Who Has Lived There For 2 Years — After Efforts To Evict Him Spark Backlash

The Chicago Market co-op’s plans to open a store in the renovated Wilson Station building have caused clashes with a resident of its parking lot.

Pivot Arts Festival Returns To Edgewater With COVID-Safe Features, Like Walking ‘Performance Tour’

The performance tour will be similar to being led through an art gallery, except with performing arts instead of paintings.