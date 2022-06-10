Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.

Proposed High School Would Address ‘High School Desert’ On Near South Side, Alderperson Says: After years of advocating, a new open enrollment high school for Near South Side families may be one step closer to becoming reality.

Whitney Young’s Sports Complex Was Supposed To Be For The Public. But West Loop Neighbors Are Locked Out: The Michelle Obama Sports Complex was hailed as a facility for “everybody.” But neighbors say leaders are restricting public access by locking its field during public hours and charging fees to use the tennis courts.

