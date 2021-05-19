Extremely Local News: Obama presidential portraits coming to Art Institute, outdoor dining continues, and more

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama applaud former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush, not seen, during the portrait unveiling ceremony for former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush portraits, Thursday, May 31, 2012, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Jon Hansen, (filling in for Bob Sirott) to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Obama Presidential Portraits Coming To Art Institute June 18
The official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama are leaving Washington, D.C., for the first time and coming to Chicago for the first stop in a nationwide tour.

Outdoor Dining And Events Popping Up In Woodlawn, South Shore And South Chicago Under New City Program
In Woodlawn, local businesses will set up shop outdoors, and in South Shore, events will include live music, fitness programs, paint parties and movie screenings.

Logan Square Homeowner Opens Up His ‘Magical’ Garden To Neighbors To Spread Joy During Pandemic
Dennis Wise’s vibrant Logan Square garden is filled with flowers and found objects. He opened it to neighbors to lift their spirits during the pandemic.

