Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Uptown’s ‘Coastal Natural Area’ Debuts Near Lakefront: The Chicago Park District project turned a turf lawn into 6 acres of native prairie grasses and other plantings to boost the area’s climate resiliency.

Christkindlmarket’s Fast Pass Lets You Skip Lines — And Get Dibs On The Souvenir Mugs: For $25, visitors at Christkindlmarket Chicago at Daley Plaza can get express entry on Saturdays and Sundays and the popular souvenir mug before it sells out.

To learn more about a possible name change for the Douglas neighborhood, click the headline: Could The Douglas Neighborhood Get A New Name — Douglass?

