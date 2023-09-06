Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago Brew Pass Encourages Patrons To Drink Local Beer And Get Free Stuff: The new Choose Chicago program awards points (and prizes) to hopheads who visit nearly two dozen area brewpubs.

World Dumpling Fest Coming To Heart Of Logan Square This Weekend: Saturday’s fest will feature vendors of different cultural backgrounds serving their versions of dumplings, from Chinese bao to Haitian doumbrey.

No, There Is Not A Nude Beach In Chicago. Fake Sign Removed From Loyola Beach: The hoax could mark the return of a Rogers Park prankster known for installing fake government signs and notices in public places.

