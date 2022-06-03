Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Dakotah Earley Is Out Of Intensive Care 4 Weeks After Being Shot In Head During Lincoln Park Robbery: “Praise God,” Earley’s mother, Joy Dobbs, wrote on Twitter, announcing he had left the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Northwestern Medicine Building $100M Bronzeville Center, Offering Urgent Care, Pharmacy, Cancer Treatment On Near South Side: Leaders say the 120,000-square-foot facility would serve more than 50,000 patients annually in an area that has long lacked accessible medical care.

To learn more about the story on Paul Zimbrakos, click on this headline: Paul Zimbrakos, ‘Feared But Respected’ Mentor To Hundreds Of Journalists At City News Bureau, Dies At 86

