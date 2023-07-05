An elevated Chicago Transit Authority train on August 3, 2001 in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Lakeview CTA Tracks Getting Sound Barriers As Part Of Red And Purple Line Overhaul: Concrete walls along the tracks will help redirect noise upward from passing trains, reducing noise for neighbors, CTA officials said.

The Blue Line’s West Side Branch Is Being Rebuilt Starting This Summer. Here’s When Stations Will Close: Crews will rebuild tracks from late July through early October, and the Racine stop will be temporarily shut down for reconstruction. The CTA will operate shuttle buses to help riders get around.

The Bridgeport Castle, Built To Honor Owner’s Late Wife, Is For Sale: Alex Rico’s four-bedroom home on Carpenter Street is listed at $595,000. “Maybe there is another … king and a queen out there,” said Rico’s real estate broker.

