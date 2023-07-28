An Aldi store is pictured in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago Aldi Shoppers Finding Bare Shelves, Empty Freezers At North Side Stores: Several stores are running low on bread, produce, meat, dairy and other staples because of “technical supply chain issues,” according to the grocery chain.

Take A Ride On A Vintage CTA Railcar Saturday: Passengers can hop aboard the century-old railcars in the Loop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and learn about CTA’s Heritage Fleet.

