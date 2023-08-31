Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

City Poised To Buy North Park Marines Building To Turn It Into Migrant Shelter: The city aims to buy the vacant U.S. Marine Corps property for $1.5 million. It could shelter more than 500 migrants, officials said.

Illegal Rave Inside Closed Portage Theater Shut Down By Police: At least 200 people attended the Saturday night party inside the theater, which has been closed since 2018, according to witnesses and social media posts.

Bucktown Shuffleboard Players Want To Revive A Long Lost Public Court: Shuffleboard enthusiasts and neighbors raising $12,000 say a revitalized court at Senior Citizens Memorial Park would help welcome more players of all ages into the game.

Pookie Crack Cakes Makes Itself At Home In Former Abundance Bakery Space In Bronzeville: Dedre McGee started making cakes during the pandemic. People became so obsessed that she launched a family bakery — which sells out of the beloved bundts regularly.

