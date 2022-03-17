Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

B.L.U.E.S. On Halsted, Which Has Been Closed Since Pandemic Began, Is For Sale And Might Not Return: The beloved blues bar has hosted notable musicians like Little Smokey Smothers, Big Walter Horton, Sunnyland Slim, Bonnie Lee, Big Time Sarah, Otis Rush and Koko Taylor.

Compete For The Title Of ‘Chicago’s Best Baker’ And Raise Money For Pets With Cancer: The Great Roo Bake Off will help fund Live Like Roo, which provides grants so people can get medical care for their pets. The bake-off will be dog-friendly with an open bar and live music.

