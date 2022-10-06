Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city considers a hot dog mural on Memo’s exterior an advertisement, though it doesn’t feature the restaurant’s name. Owners say they “refuse to be bullied into painting over it.”

Alcala’s Western Wear Celebrates 50th Anniversary With No Plans To Slow Down: ‘I Got A Feeling This Business Isn’t Going Anywhere’: Customers flock to the West Town outfitter for cowboy hats, boots and more. Now, the family-owned business is beginning the transition to the next generation.

Microbrewery, Coffee Roaster, Restaurant Coming To Pullman, And Its Developers Want To Hire Dozens Of Veterans: Veterans Brewery and Coffee Roaster, expected to break ground in the spring, will employ about 60 local veterans when it opens near 111th Street and Doty Avenue.