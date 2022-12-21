Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

A Bakery For Dogs Named ‘Le Barkery’ Opens In Uptown … And Dogs Are Dragging Their People There: Le Barkery comes from the owner of the now-defunct Le Cafe, which specialized in organic baked goods for humans. Now, that approach is being used for dog treats.

Luxury Container Home ‘Village’ Will Come To The South Side Next Year, Developers Say: Blueprints for the luxury homes are still being reviewed by the city, but the group could break ground on Vincennes Village “in the first quarter of 2023,” a developer said.

Century-Old Water Main Replacement In Lakeview Concludes, Sparing All 29 Trees Once Flagged For Removal: After months of pressure from neighbors, the city committed to replacing the neighborhood’s water main in a manner that would spare the trees.