Extremely Local News: New community health club, Lincoln Park’s local restaurants, and more!

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

West Side Organization Will Launch Community Health Hub Inside Elementary School: ‘Access Is The Most Important Thing’

By basing health services at Herzl School of Excellence in North Lawndale, parents and students can access needed resources at a place they already go to daily, organizers say.

Savor Lincoln Park Expands Into Weeks-Long Celebration Of Local Restaurants

Savor Lincoln Park runs from April 19 through May 2 and features prix fixe to-go menus and take-home kits for virtual tasting demonstrations from local businesses.

Rogers Park Teacher Launches Fundraiser To Get Kids On Their 1st Soccer Team — And You Can Help

Some Gale Elementary students in Rogers Park have never had a chance to play on an organized sports team. One of their teachers is partnering with a local soccer league to make it happen.