Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Chicago Is Most Corrupt City 4 Years Straight As Trial Of Powerful Alderman Begins: The retirement of Ald. Ed Burke, now on trial, could be an “indication that a new page is turned in the state,” according to the report by the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Other Half Brewing Opening In Bridgeport’s Renovated Ramova Theatre: Brooklyn-based Other Half will open a brewery and taproom in a renovated theater that will include the Ramova Grill and a 1,500-capacity concert venue.

Fall Allergies Worse Than Usual? Climate Change Is The Culprit, Experts Say: Warmer temperatures supercharge the growth of pollen-producing plants, and later deep freezes prolong some allergens’ lifespans, experts said.

Meet George Hollywood, The Parakeet Who Evaded Capture All Summer At An Edgewater Beach: George Hollywood survived the summer at Hollywood Beach by mimicking the behavior of other birds. He is now up for adoption through Chicagoland Exotic Animal Rescue.

