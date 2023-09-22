Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Once-Hated $100 Million Development Near Six Corners Gets Overhauled, Wins Over Neighbors: The redevelopment of a Peoples Gas site will include 354 apartments and four retail buildings, according to updated plans.

Revolution Brewing’s Avondale Taproom Adding 20,000 Square Feet In $1.8 Million Expansion: The popular brewery is on its way to getting a property tax incentive that will allow for an expansion and building upgrades.

Bronzeville’s Historic Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church For Sale As Preservationists Race To Landmark It: A group led by current parishioners and Preservation Chicago plan to launch a petition to get the house of worship landmarked as it hits the market for $799,000.

