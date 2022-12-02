Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

242 Cars Towed On First Night Of Winter Parking Ban, Highest Number Since 2019: Car owners could pay at least $235 in towing, ticket and storage fees for forgetting to move their cars during the ban, which is enforced even if there’s no snow.

At South Loop’s Top This Macaroni & Cheese, Virtue Chefs Give Comfort Food Staple A Decadent Upgrade: With a dozen toppings — including Buffalo chicken and roasted veggies — the new delivery-only restaurant is making mac-and-cheese even more indulgent.

Boiler Room Closes, Ending 12-Year Run In Logan Square: A new restaurant will soon replace the popular pizza joint, known for its PB&J special — a slice of pizza, a PBR tall boy and a shot of Jameson.