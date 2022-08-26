Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.

City Slaps Stop Work Order On Six Corners Sears Redevelopment: Workers on the site were doing work without a permit, city officials said. It’s the second time developers have been forced to stop work on the project.

‘Incredibly Rare’ Chicago License Plate From 1904 Is Up For Auction: The license plate — a simple black-and-white plate that says “-1-” — is an extremely rare aluminum plate from 1904, when the city made and issued its own license plates.

Sponsored by Marquette Bank