Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Softball Leagues That Called Grant Park Home For Decades Get Booted Due To NASCAR Deal, Big Music Fests: “These people are killing softball” said one organizer who’s worried the sport may never again be played at Grant Park Downtown.

$68 Million West Side Industrial Center Breaks Ground At Infamous Silver Shovel Dumping Ground: The project at what was called Mount Henry will include an industrial park, community park and a job training center.

To learn more about the world’s oldest Benedictine nun, click on this headline: World’s Oldest Benedictine Nun, West Ridge’s Sister Vivian Ivantic, Dies At 109