Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:

Narcan Vending Machine Coming To 95th Red Line Station As Chicago Grapples With Record Overdoses: The pilot vending machine comes after a years-long push from a mother whose son died of an opioid overdose on the Blue Line.

Rebuilt Red Line In Uptown, Edgewater Will Include 1 Mile Of Public Space Under The Tracks, CTA Says: The CTA is asking neighbors for their input on how to use the public space. It will hold community meetings on the subject in late spring.

Grant Park Softball Leagues Will Get To Play Ball After NASCAR Nearly Forced Them Out: Park District officials originally said it looked “almost impossible” to run the softball league amid summer events, but players will be allowed to host games.