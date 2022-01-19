Extremely Local News: My Hood, My Block, My City giving away $200,000 to businesses affected by COVID-19

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Chicago Playgrounds, Parks And A Library Will Get Major Upgrades After Winning $10 Million In City Grants-Seven resident-led projects were chosen out of nearly 500 proposals in the Chicago Works Community Challenge.

This Ravenswood Sculptor Wants To Make You A Mini Replica Of Your Chicago-Style Home-Katie Lauffenburger has a three-month waitlist of customers paying $5,000 and up for her one-of-a-kind, 10-inch homes.

My Block, My Hood, My City To Give Away $200,000 In Grants To Businesses Affected By COVID-19-Area businesses can apply for the microgrants through Wednesday. “We’re not going to make people jump through hoops to get help,” CEO Jahmal Cole said.