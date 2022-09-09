Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Printers Row Was Once The ‘Printing Capital Of The Midwest.’ Its Rich Literary Tradition Lives On: No more publishers are in the neighborhood — but you can find the legacy of the printing industry in bookstores, the Lit Fest and more.

Muddy Waters Museum Plans To Add Outdoor Garden For Live Blues Performances: The North Kenwood museum is in talks to buy an adjacent vacant lot it’s already been using, with hopes to transform it into a place for programs and performances.

Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Flutter Through Chicago This Weekend For Annual Migration: The fifth annual Flutter into Fall event Saturday will have monarch-related crafts, guided plant and bug walks, butterfly releases and more.

