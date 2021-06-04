Extremely Local News: Muddy Waters’ Kenwood Home and Dilla The Urban Historian tour

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
Muddy Waters’ Kenwood Home On Its Way To Being Named A Chicago Landmark
Waters’ family is working to turn the “epicenter” of Chicago blues into a museum, with space for a new generation of local musicians to jam.
Dilla The Urban Historian Is Taking His Chicago History Lessons On Tour This Summer
