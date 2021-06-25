Extremely Local News: Motorcycle gangs & partiers take over pedestrian bridge, Lions will be back this fall in Lincoln Park Zoo & more!

FILE – In this June 16, 2010 file photo, bikers arrive at Weirs Beach for bike week in Laconia, N.H. As Laconia gets ready to host the annual Bike Week in a few weeks, concerns about the relationship between police and biker gangs has been scrutinized following the shooting between rival motorcycle gang members May 17 in Waco, Texas.(AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

As Motorcycle Gangs And Partiers Take Over Pedestrian Bridge, South Side Neighbors Beg City For Help

The 41st Street pedestrian bridge was supposed to improve the quality of life for residents. Instead, it’s destroying it, neighbors say.

Lions Will Come Roaring Back To Chicago This Fall In Lincoln Park Zoo’s Renovated Habitat

Ziplines that bring food to the lions, simulating prey, have been installed, and there are lots of shady spots for the big cats.

South Midway Plaisance In Jackson Park To Close, Cornell Drive To Be Narrowed This Summer As Part Of Obama Center Road Work

The traffic changes, set to begin Aug. 13, will be temporary as the city plans to close Cornell Drive through the park by mid-2023.