Extremely Local News: More COVID-19 pop-up sites under investigation

Jen Sabella, Director of strategy and Co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about:

Another Major COVID Testing Company — Which Got $186 Million From The Feds — Is Under Investigation As Complaints Pile Up. O’Hare Clinical Lab, a Chicago-based testing chain with pop-ups across the United States, is facing complaints and investigations in multiple states. Some customers told Block Club their results were delayed by weeks — or never arrived at all.

A West Side Good Samaritan Is Renting Hotel Rooms To Get People Off The Streets During Dangerously Cold Weather. Jermaine Jordan is raising money to provide shelter and food to as many people experiencing homelessness as possible.

Is Chicago Seeing More Foxes Than Usual? Not Quite, But Recent Sightings Spark Curiosity And Delight. Several foxes have been spotted throughout the city, leaving Chicagoans curious about where they came from and why they’re showing up. Experts say you should “observe, not disturb” if you spot the creatures.