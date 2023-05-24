Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

Stuck In Traffic? Join The Club. Traffic Is Terrible Everywhere Thanks To Construction, Other Factors, Experts Say: With construction underway on four major roadways, commuters are reporting two-hour travels each way to work.

The Weekend Blue Line Is Finally Back: Crews have successfully replaced the old Belmont crossover along the O’Hare branch. Normal service between the Addison and Western stations will resume this weekend, officials said.

Park District Closing Indoor Pools For At Least A Month As Some Lifeguards Head To Beaches: The indoor closures will run until at least June 23. While the Park District said its goal is to reopen all pools then, it’s unclear if it will have the staff to do so.

To learn more about the fox family living in Millennium Park, click on the headline: Meet The Adorable Fox Family Living In Millennium Park

Sponsored by Marquette Bank