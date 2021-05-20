Extremely Local News: Montrose Harbor paid parking meters, Rainbo Club is back & more

Cars speed past a Chicago parking meter kiosk across the street from St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Monday, April 29, 2013 on Chicago’s north side. Chicagoans will soon be getting a break on parking fees  at least on Sundays. Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced today the private company that runs the city’s parking spaces has agreed to stop charging for parking in Chicago’s neighborhoods on Sundays. The mayor’s office says the city and Chicago Parking Meters LLC have settled legal disputes over the parking meter contract. The City Council approved a 75-year contract with the company in 2008. In return, the city got $1.1 billion.(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

1. Montrose Harbor Paid Parking Meters Could Help City Turn Profit For First Time In Disastrous Parking Deal’s History, Officials Say

Pay-to-park meters are being installed at two of Montrose Harbor’s most popular attractions, as well as in several parts of Lincoln Park.

2. Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza Sandwich Now Available For Delivery At Wicker Park’s Urbanbelly

Using slices of Detroit-style pizza as bread, the sandwich is stuffed with tomato sauce, pecorino cheeses and other fillings. Customers have the option to add fried chicken, pepperoni, smoked pork or arugula, mushrooms and ricotta.

3. Rainbo Club Is Back In Business After 14-Month Pandemic Shutdown: ‘Tip Your Bartenders … We Made It’

All eight bartenders and door staff returning to work are fully vaccinated. Dee Taira feels ready to reopen: “We’re just winging it. We’ll see what happens.”