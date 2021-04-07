Extremely Local News: Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, Mercy Hospital sale finalized, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
- Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Planned For Andersonville Community Garden As Neighbors Fight To Save Ailing Species
The West Edgewater Area Residents group will host an info session Thursday on plans to build a butterfly sanctuary at its community garden.
- Mercy Hospital Sale Finalized, Saving Historic Bronzeville Hospital From Closing
Mercy must remain a full-service hospital, according to the agreement. New owners will meet with residents, activists and medical professionals Tuesday.
- Rogers Park’s Glenwood Sunday Market Combines With Loyola Farmers Market This Year, Plans June Return
The newly combined farmers market will be hosted in a lot off Pratt Boulevard to allow for more social distancing.