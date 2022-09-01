Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:

Help Save Migrating Birds By Turning Off High-Rise Lights At Night, Birders Say

Fall migration has begun in Chicago, but birds can get confused by light and windows. Turning off the lights after 11 p.m. and drawing blinds can help.

Joe Harris’ Hardware Store Closing After 60 Years In Bridgeport

The building with the neighborhood hardware store has been sold, said shop runner Bill Harris. It’ll close after a Wednesday farewell party.

Ravenswood Nonprofit Can Keep Giving Free Photo Classes To Kids Thanks To Outpouring Of Support After Burglary

Someone stole cameras from FreshLens, but neighbors came to the rescue, donating $45,000 to replace equipment and support its programs, its founder said.