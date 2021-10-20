Extremely Local News: Massive redevelopment coming to the Southwest Side

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shared information on:

Major Development With 700 Units, Grocery Store And More Could Spark Change On Southwest Side, Alderman Says Developers are set to get the city’s OK for a massive redevelopment of the former LeClaire Courts housing project on the Southwest Side.

Park Will Replace Vacant Lot Along 606’s Bloomingdale Trail As City Presses Ahead With Cleanup Of Contaminated Site The city is doing environmental remediation work on the lot at 1807-15 N. Kimball Ave., which has high levels of the chemical trichloroethene.

Sterling Bay Breaks Ground On Lincoln Yards’ First Building, A Massive Life Sciences Center Construction on the ALLY building marks the start of transforming the area into the controversial Lincoln Yards mega-development in Bucktown and Lincoln Park.



