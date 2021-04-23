Extremely Local News: Marz Brewing opening, West Town becoming Chicago’s ‘Gallery District,’ and more

The Chicago skyscrapers are pictured from a helicopter on January 11, 2012 in Chicago. AFP Photo/Jewel Samad (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Marz Brewing’s Logan Square Taproom Opens This Weekend

The brewery and taproom is set to open 4 p.m. Friday in the Margie’s Candies building at 1950 N. Milwaukee Ave.

West Town Becoming Chicago’s ‘Gallery District’ As Neighborhood Draws Women, Artists Of Color To Chicago Avenue

PATRON is opening this weekend in West Town next door to several other art galleries that have opened or relocated to the neighborhood since 2015.

Developer Won’t Tell Alderman, Neighbors What Will Open In Lakeview’s Fifth Third Bank Building Until It’s Under Construction

Developers want to convert the Fifth Third Bank building at 3179 N. Clark St. into two stories of commercial space, but its tenants are shrouded in secrecy. The same situation is happening in a Fifth Third building in Lincoln Square.