Extremely Local News: Major Red Line reconstruction begins soon

Northbound Lake Shore Drive sits empty of motorists traveling to downtown Chicago, Sunday, May 31, 2020, as police force traffic off at the 31st Street exit, as part of a security perimeter around the downtown area. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Major Red Line Reconstruction Begins Soon, Starting With Demolition Of 100-Year-Old Stations, Tracks
The Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations will close May 16 for demolition, but temporary stations will open that day at Argyle and Bryn Mawr.

Dance Troupe Finds A New Home In Chatham Nearly A Year After Fire Destroyed Studio: ‘We Did It. We’re Here’
MBM Dance Company celebrated the grand opening of its Chatham studio in style nearly a year after a fire destroyed their first home.

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations.
