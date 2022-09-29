Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:

On World Car Free Day, Chicago Cyclists Call For 10 MPH Speed Limits On Side Streets, A Bike Grid: More than 200 cyclists took to the streets in honor of World Car Free Day, calling for safer streets and better public transit.

Beer And A Shop: New Consignment Lounge Bar Along Logan Square-Avondale Border Doubles As Vintage Store: Part bar, part vintage shop, the quirky business is “80 percent art project and 20 percent questionable decisions,” one owner said.

The Lyte Collective Opens $1.8 Million Community Center, Giving Youth Experiencing Homelessness A Safe Space To Call Home: Young people can visit the Lyte Lounge three days a week to get the services they need or relax in a music studio, art space and yoga room.