Extremely Local News | Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash will return to Douglass Park

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Chicago’s skyline is seen from the 500 level of the Guaranteed Rate Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on “Exit”, a dive bar that’s been home to Chicago’s punk music scene since the ’80s and was shut down by the city last week due to allegedly “dangerous and hazardous” conditions inside the club, “Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash” will return to Douglass Park, and an update to “Chicago Piping Plovers” Monty and Rose.

