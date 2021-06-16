Extremely Local News: Loyola Beach sea wall will get new look

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:
After Years Of Renting, Street Vendors Come Together To Buy Their Own Kitchen: ‘This Is A Treasure’
City rules forbid vendors from preparing food at home or on the street. The kitchen gives them a stable place to prepare tacos, tamales and other goods — and even expand their businesses.
North Center’s Burning Bush Brewery To Host Outdoor, Short Film Fest Thursday
The film festival will screen shorts from both local and international filmmakers.
Loyola Beach Sea Wall Will Get New Look When ‘Artists Of The Wall’ Festival Returns This Weekend
The event will include a memorial for people who died during the past year from COVID-19 and other things.