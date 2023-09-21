Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:

16 Pickleball Courts Open In Grant Park Thanks To $500K From Lollapallooza: Six refurbished tennis courts also opened to the public. The courts were overhauled after years of the mega festival using them for parking.

Signal Records Opens Wicker Park Store, One Year After Launching In Avondale: Owner Blake Karlson’s second location will include inventory from Dave’s Records, which closed last year in Lincoln Park.

Don’t Be Alarmed By Swarms Of Flying Ants—They’re Just Having Sex In The Sky: South Side residents have noticed huge clusters of flying bugs taking over their yards. Turns out, it’s just ants who have sprouted wings so they can mate before winter rolls around.

