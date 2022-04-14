Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories:

Could Drivers In Bike Lanes Be Ticketed If They’re Caught On Video? 2 Aldermen Are Considering It: Parking, driving or idling in bike lanes is punishable by a $150 ticket, but drivers still do it. Alds. Brendan Reilly and Andre Vasquez tweeted they are interested in using video evidence to crack down on drivers illegally in bike lanes.

Logan Square Has A Secret Restaurant In An 1880s Church. Now, It’s Open To The Public: Saint Emeric has operated in secret, only hosting private dinners and ticketed events — until now. The owners and executive chef just opened the restaurant and performance venue up to the public. “We’re just ready for more people to know about it.”

To learn more about the Logan Square skate park, click here.

