Extremely Local News: Logan Square theater receives $20 million from the city

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:
Grocery Delivery Company Buyk Temporarily Shuts Down After Fallout From Russian Sanctions: The Russian-backed company expanded to Chicago in December, opening seven locations in the city. Nearly all of its employees have been temporarily furloughed.
Congress Theater Redevelopment Moves A Step Closer To Getting $20 Million Boost From City: Local developer Baum Revision is pursuing a $70.4 million restoration of the historic theater and the surrounding apartments and retail, but it needs significant financial support to make the project a reality.
