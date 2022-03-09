Extremely Local News: Logan Square theater receives $20 million from the city

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. Spend enough time in the personal finance corners of social media and you’re bound to come across someone talking about how much passive income they make — and it’s likely they make it sound pretty easy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

Grocery Delivery Company Buyk Temporarily Shuts Down After Fallout From Russian Sanctions: The Russian-backed company expanded to Chicago in December, opening seven locations in the city. Nearly all of its employees have been temporarily furloughed.

Congress Theater Redevelopment Moves A Step Closer To Getting $20 Million Boost From City: Local developer Baum Revision is pursuing a $70.4 million restoration of the historic theater and the surrounding apartments and retail, but it needs significant financial support to make the project a reality.

