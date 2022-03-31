Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:

Organizers Rally To Save Trees From Being Cut Down In Jackson Park, South Shore Nature Sanctuary For Tiger Woods Golf Course: “We’re interested in what the people want, seeing as it is their park,” one organizer said.

A 75-Year Logan Square Shop Could Close Because Bike Lanes Hurt Its Business, Owner Says: Gillman Ace Hardware is facing closure after 75 years in Logan Square because it lost parking — and, with it, customers — to protected bike lanes, its owner said. But crashes with bicyclists have fallen since the lanes were installed.

How A Bronzeville Food Incubator And A Community Center Near The Green Line Are Using City Grants To Grow Their Work: Food Matters and the Overton Center for Excellence received grants last year as part of the city’s equitable transit-oriented development pilot program.