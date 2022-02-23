Extremely Local News: Logan Square resident creates new food program

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:
A Bicyclist Won A 6-Figure Lawsuit After She Was Doored. Advocates Say It Can Shift How Chicagoans View Bike Safety: “I feel vindicated,” the bicyclist said after a jury ruled in her favor in a civil lawsuit last week. “I got justice.”
Grocery Delivery Company Caught Dumping Fresh Produce Partners With Logan Square Neighbor To Give Away Food To Those In Need: James Humay is looking for neighbors to help out with twice-weekly pickups and drop-offs to community fridges in the Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village area. For more information on scholarships given to students at a Chicago school, click here.