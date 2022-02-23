Extremely Local News: Logan Square resident creates new food program

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:

A Bicyclist Won A 6-Figure Lawsuit After She Was Doored. Advocates Say It Can Shift How Chicagoans View Bike Safety: “I feel vindicated,” the bicyclist said after a jury ruled in her favor in a civil lawsuit last week. “I got justice.”

Grocery Delivery Company Caught Dumping Fresh Produce Partners With Logan Square Neighbor To Give Away Food To Those In Need: James Humay is looking for neighbors to help out with twice-weekly pickups and drop-offs to community fridges in the Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village area.