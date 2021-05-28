Extremely Local News: Logan Square Blue Line, Polish Museum Of America, and more

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Logan Square Blue Line Station Will Transform Into An Art Gallery After Publisher Spends $48K To Buy All Ad Spaces For Neighborhood Photos

“I really want to make sure that these everyday histories — peoples’ stories — aren’t ignored,” Khloe Karova said.

Polish Museum Of America Reopening Noble Square Doors This Weekend After 14 Months

Founded in 1935, the museum is a vital resource for international visitors as well as Chicagoans who want to research Polish history and culture, a volunteer said.

Double Door’s New Uptown Home Under Construction As Developer Breaks Ground On 2 Major Projects

Cedar Street is working on projects at 5440 N. Sheridan Road and 1050 W. Wilson Ave., which will become the new home of the Double Door.