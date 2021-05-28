Extremely Local News: Logan Square Blue Line, Polish Museum Of America, and more

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Logan Square Blue Line Station Will Transform Into An Art Gallery After Publisher Spends $48K To Buy All Ad Spaces For Neighborhood Photos
“I really want to make sure that these everyday histories — peoples’ stories — aren’t ignored,” Khloe Karova said.

Polish Museum Of America Reopening Noble Square Doors This Weekend After 14 Months
Founded in 1935, the museum is a vital resource for international visitors as well as Chicagoans who want to research Polish history and culture, a volunteer said.

Double Door’s New Uptown Home Under Construction As Developer Breaks Ground On 2 Major Projects
Cedar Street is working on projects at 5440 N. Sheridan Road and 1050 W. Wilson Ave., which will become the new home of the Double Door.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular